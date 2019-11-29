January 8, 1932 - November 25, 2019 Mrs. Mary Hunt Francis, 87, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Beacon Place. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Church with Rev. Bill Young officiating. A private burial will be in Westminster Gardens. Mary was born January 8, 1932 in Guilford County. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Francis. Survivors include her children, Kay Davis (Tommy) of Summerfield, Donna Tyrell (Larry) of Stokesdale and Mike Francis (Alison) of Reidsville; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 special caregivers, Sheila Overman and Victoria Lankford. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Sunday, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Francis family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive Greensboro, NC 27406
