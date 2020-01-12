APRIL 1, 1944 - JANUARY 5, 2020 Greensboro - William "Bill" Burke Fraley passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service. A private burial will follow at a family plot in Gibsonville, NC at a later date. He was born on April 1, 1944 in Greensboro, NC and is predeceased by his parents, Richard Burke Fraley and Sara "Ruth" Burke Fraley. He is survived by his wife of more than 46 years, Joyce Barringer Fraley and their children, Blair Carlton Mantz (Philip) and Patrick Burke Fraley (Sophie). After attending high school at Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley High School), Bill graduated from Guilford College in 1968 with a degree in economics. Following graduation, he worked for many years with Dennison Manufacturing Company. After his time with Dennison, Bill added to his hometown by planning, building and selling custom homes within Greensboro. Bill was a loving father and a friend to the Greensboro community. He had an excitement for meeting new people and a caring and welcoming personality that attracted many close friendships. Within his community, he was an active member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro. Bill also had a passion for automobiles. He was a member of and acted as a judge within car clubs such as the Sports Car Club of America, where he was a long-time member. Bill was greatly loved and admired by all who knew him, especially his family. His passing will leave a deep void in each of their lives. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to their friends and family who have surrounded them with love and care during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the March of Dimes or Christ United Methodist Church. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the Fraley Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.forbisanddick.com.
