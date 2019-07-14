GREENSBORO Wayne Fox, 54, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 15 beginning at 12:00 noon. Regional Memorial Cremations & Funeral Services is assisting the family with all arrangements.
