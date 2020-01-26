DECEMBER 5, 1931 - JANUARY 23, 2020 Robert Manville Fox, DDS was born Dec. 5, 1931 in New York City. He got his unique middle name due to a sizable tip roofing heir Tommy Manville gave his father, Charlie Oscar Fox, on hearing of Oscar's newborn son. A unique name and story to follow a unique guy around for eighty-eight years. Bob, or Bobby as various family knew him, went to dental school at the University of NC at Chapel Hill. After graduating and marrying Pauline Corina Lewis, the young couple headed south to Fort Walton Beach Florida where Bob served as a Captain in the Air Force. They made many friendships that sustained through the years, but when he was discharged, NC called them home to Summerfield and to welcome their first child, Claudia Alicia. Bob opened his first practice on Highway 220 and had two more children, sons Charles Gregory and Anthony Paul. Over the years he served his peers and his community as a member of the Rotary Club, President of the Guilford County Dental Society, and Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Adjustment. Some members of these organizations remark today about showing up just so they could see what "Fox", a real fashionista, was wearing. Polly Fox passed away in 1994; in 1996 Bob married Judith Fogleman Lewis, who survives him. In addition to his children he cherished two grandchildren, Brittany Janine Fox and Steven Blaine Fox. He was especially close to his daughters-in-law, Sandy (Greg) and Jana (Anthony). He is also survived by his brother, John Benjamin Fox, many nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and a dear cousin, Harold Davis. Visitation with the family will be at Forbis and Dick Stokesdale Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm. Service will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, Greensboro, NC at 11 am, followed by a commitment ceremony across the street in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale
Fox, Robert Manville
