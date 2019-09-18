JULY 24, 1930 - SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 Virginia Ann Hodges Fowlkes, 89, of Greensboro, North Carolina, joined her husband Charles in heaven following an extended illness. During her last days, her sons Sam and Ted along with her grandson Jason and her nephew Lynn Edgerton had surrounded her. A celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at West Market Street United Methodist Church sanctuary. The family will visit with friends in the Gathering Space of the church immediately following the service. Interment will be in Westminster Gardens. She was born in Yanceyville, Caswell County in 1930 to the late Mary Elizabeth Slade and the late Lynn Fielding Hodges. She was raised in Caswell County on a large farm with siblings Louis, Helen, Carol, Sue, Nelly and Mary Lynwood, who are all deceased. Her husband Charles went to heaven in 1987. She is survived by sons, Ted Fowlkes and Donna, and Sam Fowlkes and Marie; grandchildren, Caroline Fowlkes, Erin Munning, Jason Fowlkes and LeAnne Devol; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Saty, Lucas and Jude; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Virginia was a Southern "Lady" who was described by her friends as a true "Southern Belle." She loved being a perfect host for her friends and family. She also was a wonderful cook who could create some amazing family recipe southern dishes in her kitchen. She was an extraordinarily talented soul, appreciating the visual arts as a collector and oil painter. Distinguished artist Maude Gatewood was her cousin and friend. Interior decorating was another passion as she collected vintage southern antiques and designed some of her own pieces. Virginia's home of 56 years was her masterpiece as it was classic colonial style with all of the appointments one can imagine. Her family heritage was notable as her great-grandfather was Captain Abisha Slade on whose farm started the "gold leaf" revolution in tobacco planting and curing. Virginia's life-long love and husband, Charlie Fowlkes, was the 1986 World Tobacco Auctioneering Champion. She loved her church, West Market Street United Methodist, and was active as long as she was able. Virginia was an open-minded, liberal lady who embraced traditional Christian values and looked for any opportunity to "be nice" to her fellow man. She enjoyed golfing with the ladies at Sedgefield Country Club, volunteering at the elementary school, arts and crafts at her church, painting classes, touring art galleries, going to Broadway on the theatre train excursions, visiting friends in Caswell County, sending and receiving thoughtful cards with elaborately written notes and numerous social and charitable events. Later in life she really enjoyed attending the "English tea" at the O'Henry Hotel. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.