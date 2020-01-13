OCTOBER 10, 1927 - JANUARY 11, 2020 Mr. Albert Fowler, Jr., 92 passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Whitestone Skilled Nursing. Albert was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Fowler just one month prior. He is survived by his five children, Albert III, Jeff, Laura, Robert, and David. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was a US Navy veteran, serving on the ship LSMR 518 from 1944 to 1946. He loved to fish, golf and do whatever he could for family. Albert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
