Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Fowler, 87, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Albert Jr., and five children, Albert III, Jeff, Laura, Robert, and David. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. We will always remember her for her sense of humor, and frugality with coupons, but most of all her love for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.

