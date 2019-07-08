GREENSBORO Vista Jean Sexton Foust, 90, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Holden Heights Assisted Living Facility in Greensboro, NC. An 11:00 a.m. funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Alamance Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. and also following the services there will be a reception at the church. Born in Denton, NC on July 19, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Moses Sexton and Nannie Bell Hill Sexton. She was a member of Alamance Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Foust was a graduate of High Point College and an elementary school teacher. She worked with her husband in the local livestock auction company of D. F. Foust Livestock Market for many years. She also was a document coordinator for United Guaranty in Greensboro. Mrs. Foust was a devoted wife, loving and caring mother and grandmother and ever supportive to her parents and siblings. She found pleasure in walking on the beach and loved collecting sea shells. Mrs. Foust loved music and frequently played piano for family and friends. Mrs. Foust was preceded in death by her husband James Dewey Foust, whom she was married to for 59 years. In addition to her husband, parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Wade Foust. Survivors include her three children, James Dewey Foust, Jr., and wife, Robin, of Fort Mill, SC; Robert Samuel Foust of Greensboro and Jean Ann Foust Allen and husband, Bruton of Winston-Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Aubree Foust Cleary and husband, Kevin of Belle Isle, FL, James Beau Foust and wife, Carrie of Fort Mill, SC, Daniel James Allen and wife, Lydia of Salisbury, NC and Thomas Foust Allen and wife, Katie of Monroe, NC; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Cleary and Caroline Foust as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Holden Heights Assisted Living for the kind and loving care of our dear sweet mother for many years. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, 419 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Foust family.
