ELON James Christo pher Foust, 38, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd., Greensboro. Interment will follow in Wadsworth Congregational Church Cemetery, 1301 Rock Creek Dairy Rd., Whitsett. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro.

