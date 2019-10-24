AUGUST 28, 1940 - OCTOBER 22, 2019 Ray Lincoln Foulks, 79, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church, 3540 Iron Works Road, Reidsville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Mr. Foulks was born August 28, 1940 in Rockingham County, NC to the late Franklin B. and Hilda Middleton Foulks. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Kellam's Grove Church. Ray retired from trucking management, was an avid golfer, and loved to watch his grandsons play sports. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Leonard Foulks and sister Jane Murphy. Survivors include his wife Brenda Hinson Foulks, son Stephen Foulks and wife Kristi of Oak Ridge, grandsons Trey and Josh Foulks, brother Arthur (Butch) Foulks and wife Cathy of Madison, and special niece Catherine Garrison. Online condolences may be offered to the Foulks family at www.forbisanddick.com.
