DECEMBER 3, 1922 - JUNE 12, 2020 Sarah Isley Foster, 97, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. She was a resident of Friends Homes Guilford. Sarah was born on December 3, 1922 to Luther L. Isley, Sr. and Mary Huffines Isley and grew up in the Guilford College area of Greensboro. She spent most of her life as a part of that community where she lived, raised a family and worked in office administrative positions. Sarah was married to James R. Foster, who predeceased her on June 24, 2005. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Rebecca Isley and Betty Isley and brother Luther Isley, Jr. Over the years, she was a member of St. Benedict's, Our Lady of Grace and St. Paul's Catholic Church. Sarah was a loving person who cared for her family and dedicated her life to their wellbeing. She is survived by sons Ron (Sally) Greensboro; Mel, Axton, VA; John (Carol) Greenville, SC; Paul (Laurie), Hartwell, GA; and daughter Anna (Tim) Pruitt, Reidsville, NC; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Mary Lou Windsor of Winston-Salem. A private family funeral service will be held at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Homes at Guilford, Resident Assistance Fund, 925 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online remembrances may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
