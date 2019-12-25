JULY 25, 1951 - DECEMBER 23, 2019 Robert Jimmy Foster, 68, of Eden, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Woodmont United Methodist Church. Jimmy was born in Reidsville on July 25, 1951, a son of Robert Clyde Foster and Carrie French Foster, both deceased. He graduated from Reidsville High School and was president and valedictorian of his senior class. He graduated from Campbell College with a degree in accounting, where he was also president of his senior class. He worked as a controller for Love Oil Company. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his biological father James Turner Lambeth and his favorite dogs, Mutt and Max. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Woodall Foster of the home; his children, Adam Foster and girlfriend Hayley Kane of Simpsonville, SC and Preston Foster and wife Michaela of California; his stepmother, Mary Lambeth; his siblings, Cheryl Williams and husband Raymond of Greensboro, David Lambeth and wife Janet of Reidsville, Roger Lambeth and wife Lynn of Clayton, NC, Anne Wallace Foster of Reidsville; and his grandchildren, Derrik Foster, Diego Foster and Destiny Foster. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Rockingham County Humane Society, 205 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
Foster, Robert "Jimmy"
Service information
Dec 27
Celebration of Life Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
1:00PM
1:00PM
Woodmont United Methodist Church
1926 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1926 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
