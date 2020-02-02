REIDSVILLE Paula Landreth Foster, 71, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00PM Monday at Citty Funeral Home Chapel and the family will see friends 1 hour prior to the service. 308 Lindsey Street in Reidsville, NC.
