GREENSBORO Mary Beatrice Foster, 94, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Funeral services, 11 a.m., Friday, October 18 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Rd. Interment, October 18, Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.

Tags

Load entries