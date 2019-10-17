GREENSBORO Mary Beatrice Foster, 94, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Funeral services, 11 a.m., Friday, October 18 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Rd. Interment, October 18, Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.