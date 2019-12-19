James Duke "J.D" Foster, 88, of Ruffin, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church with Rev. Mac McDowell officiating and burial will follow in the church cemetery with military graveside rites. The family will receive friends following the service in the church. A native of Caswell County, he was the son of the late James Lindsey Foster and Olymphia Duke Foster. He lived in the Bethesda Church community all of his life. He was a retired educator with the Caswell County School System. He was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. He was a charter member of the Casville Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Cobb Ruritan Club, the North Carolina Cattleman's Association, and the American Legion and a US Army veteran. Mr. Foster was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Handy Foster and a sister Frances Lea Foster. Surviving are his sons, Bill Foster (Gwen) of Ruffin, Andy Foster (Ginny) of Providence, and Mitch Foster (Lynn) of Ruffin, grandchildren, Katherine Parrish (Austin), Lindsey Strader (Ryan), Andrew Foster (Kelly), Josh Foster, and Justin Foster (Sammantha), as well as 8 great-grandchildren. The family will be at the residence on Bethesda Church Rd., Ruffin, NC 27326. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, c/o J. I. Satterfield, 7425 Park Springs Rd., Pelham, NC 27311. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Foster family. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
