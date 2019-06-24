CLIMAX Mrs Diane (Gerringer) Foster age 71 passed Monday June 17,2019 at Montgomery Assisted living Center. She was born May 3,1948 to Mr Vance and Lucille ( Schoolfield ) Gerringer. She loved playing in pool tournaments ,fishing,and spending time with family and playing with the great grandbabies. She was proceeded in death by her parents Mr&Mrs Vance Gerringer as well as her late husband Kevin Foster. She is survived by her daughter's Michelle Lewis (husband) Howard, Tina Mcpherson, Cindy Ellis (husband) Billy and her sister Mary Lou Puckett(husband) Mike, 6 grandchildren and 8 great granchildren. The family is having a celebration of life July 6th, 1pm at Hagon Stone Park Shelter 4.
