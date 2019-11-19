MAY 27, 1933 - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 GREENSBORO-Mrs. Julia Thomas Forrest, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Mrs. Forrest was born on May 27, 1933 in Greensboro, daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred Dance Thomas. A homemaker, she graduated from Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) and was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church, now Aycock Fellowship. She married the love of her life, Cal Forrest, on December 16, 1950. She was a loving wife, mother and nana, devoted prayer warrior and faithful Christian. She loved spending time with her granddaughter. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of almost 69 years, William Calvin Forrest of the home; son, William Tim Forrest and wife Teressa of Reidsville; daughter, Sheena Y. Forrest of Winston-Salem; granddaughter, Kendal Forrest; brother Alan Thomas and wife Gail of Aiken, SC; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leland Paul Thomas, and precious in-laws, William S. And Myrtie Ann Forrest. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions Children's Home Society of NC or Cathedral of His Glory. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisandddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
