March 6, 1985 - November 24, 2019 Dakisha Hightower Foreman was born March 6, 1985 in New York and raised in Burlington, North Carolina with her mother, Kimberly Hightower, father, Gabriel Hightower, and grandmother, Damita Turner. Dakisha attended Burlington Schools and graduated Cummings High School in 2003. She also attended North Carolina A&T State University and Brookstone College. Dakisha worked for Canopy Partners, which she loved. She formerly held jobs at LabCorp, AT&T and Citibank. Dakisha had a big heart. She was outgoing and loved having fun with family and friends. She loved to eat, travel, dress up and entertain. She was dedicated to her job and making sure that her family was complete. To know her was to love her. She expressed genuine love for everyone she met. Her kind spirit and infectious smile warmed hearts all over. We thank God for allowing us beautiful memories of her life. Though we feel a very deep loss, we hope to meet her again as we humbly submit to God's will. She found love and married Thomas and was living her best life. A little boy came from their love. Dakisha leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Thomas Foreman of the home, and a brand new baby, Jacoby Mason Foreman; her mother, Kimberly Hightower of Burlington and her father, Gabriel Hightower (Veronica) of Greensboro; grandmother, Damita Turner (David) of Greensboro; stepsons and stepdaughter, Carter Sumpter, Shy Foreman and Ty Joyner; and a host of relatives, family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Roy Blackwell Chapel of Blackwell Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., with the family arriving at 2:30 p.m. Public viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. in the Roy Blackwell Chapel on Friday, November 29, 2019. Burial will be held in North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be posted to blackwellfuneral.com. Services entrusted to Blackwell Funeral Home.
