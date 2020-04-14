June 21, 1955 - April 8, 2020 Judith Clarke Fore, age 64, of Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 8, 2020, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Meredith McDonough and husband Brett of Boone; one son, Erick Fore of Lenoir; her longtime companion, Dale Gryder of Lenoir; her adopted children, Ashley Norton and Cory Gryder; her adopted grandchildren, Shae and Taylor Norton, and Mason Gryder, and one brother, John Clarke and wife Sandy of Richmond, Virginia. Memorial services for Judith Clarke Fore will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Caldwell Humane Society, Inc., PO Box 1991, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645. Online condolences may be sent to the Fore family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.
