JULY 17, 1941 - JULY 22, 2019 Five days after her 78th birthday, Donna died on July 22, 2019 in Greensboro. She is survived by her 3 beloved daughters, Shawn, Winifred and Katherine; her 3 sons (in-law, but also very much of her heart) Stephen, Dan and Jeff; her 3 cherished grandchildren (Noah, Emma and Aviva); many loving cousins and dear friends. A private graveside service for family only will be performed by Rabbi Andy Koren on Monday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m., immediately followed by an intimate celebration of her life at the Greene Street location of Temple Emanuel. A lifelong congregant of the Temple, and animal lover, Donna asked that memorial donations be made in her name to Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410, or the Triad SPCA, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
