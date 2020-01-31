GREENSBORO Katera Delores Ford, 72, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Service will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, February 1 at Move of God, 7 Dundas Ct. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services will be in charge.
