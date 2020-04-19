OCTOBER 21, 1921 - APRIL 10, 2020 John Holton Ford, 98, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his residence. John was born on October 21, 1921 in Hamilton County, Ohio, the son of Holton and Roselind Switzer Ford. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati. He served his country in the US Army during WWII. Following his discharge from the Army, he worked as an engineer with the Ford Meter Box Company, a company his father had started. John and his wife Martha moved to Greensboro and became involved in the community and raised their family. He was a member of the Civitan Club and Grace United Methodist Church. John was also an avid model railroad collector and builder. He and Martha loved to travel and took a trip every year. In his later years, John formed the Greensboro Honor Guard and they provided military rites for over 900 veterans who were buried in the Guilford County area. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Martha. Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Jonathan and Eric Ford; daughters, Cindy (Paul) Reginaldi and Connie (Chip) Gore; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Randolph County Honor Guard, PO Box 1672, Asheboro, NC 27204. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Ford family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.