CONCORD IN THE LATE evening on Thursday, June 6, 2019, Bonita Ann Ford quietly closed her eyes and went to a life of eternity after a 20-year battle that started with breast cancer. She was a graduate of 71st High School in Fayetteville, NC, and later continued her education in Greensboro, NC at Guilford Tech Community College. She was most recently employed with the Moses Cone Health System in Greensboro, NC for over 20. Her father James Ford Jr., sister Kristen Ford, her grandparents and a host of aunts and uncles preceded her in death. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Sylvia Ann Ford, of Greensboro, NC, three sisters, Francinea Williams (Calvin), Pamela Ford of Concord, NC, and Renee Ford McDougle (Leon) of Greensboro, NC, one brother, James W. Ford (Darlene) of Concord, NC, Three Aunts Evelyn Allison, and Janette Ford of Concord, NC, and Gerl Fenner (Ray) of Kannapolis; one uncle, Bernard Caldwell of Concord, NC, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at Barber Scotia College Chapel, 145 Cabarrus Ave., Concord, NC. Family hour 11:30 and service begins at 12 p.m.
