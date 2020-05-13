OCTOBER 12, 1924 - MAY 10, 2020 Mrs. Julia Mae Bulla "Judy" Forbis, age 95, was born in Greensboro, NC, on October 12, 1924, and died on May 10, 2020. Mrs. Forbis was the 8th of 14 children of Herbert Franklin Bulla and Lessie Langley Bulla. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Emmett Nathan "EN" Forbis. She was also predeceased by brothers: Floyd, David, RJ, Clarence, Joseph, and Benjamin Bulla; and sisters: Xurada Bulla Miller, Dorothy Bulla Morefield, Flora Bell Bulla Mesimore and Lois Bulla Keaton. Julia is survived by a son, Frankie Forbis (Angie), a daughter, Dianne Clapp (Douglas), grandchildren: Michael Clapp, Andrew Clapp (Criciana), Brian Forbis (Kathleen), and Kaylee Forbis; and by great-grandchildren: Emma, Logan, Mason, and Madison Forbis, of Greensboro, NC. She also leaves a brother, William Bulla (Shirley) of Gulf Breeze, FL; sisters: Mozelle Bulla Lewis of Lilburn, GA, and Mary Bulla Key (Vernon) of Greensboro, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy graduated in 1942 from Greensboro High School. During WWII, she worked at the Kress Store in Greensboro and Burlington Industries. After her marriage to Emmett, she worked at Cameo Hosiery and then at P. Lorillard, from which she retired in 1986 after 27 years of service. Judy is also known affectionately as "Maw Maw Judy" by many in the Alamance Presbyterian Church Community. Judy grew up at Glenwood Friends Meeting in Greensboro, and was a member at Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alamance Presbyterian Church at 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.
