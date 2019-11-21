MAY 12, 1921 - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 MADISONFlorence Hopper Forbes, 98, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Hospice of Rockingham County. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Comer's Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Friday at the church and all other times at the residence. Mrs. Forbes was born on May 12, 1921 in Rockingham County to the late John Banner Hopper and Mamie Thornton Hopper. She was a member of Ellisboro Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Elton Forbes; daughter, Libby; four brothers and four sisters. Survivors include her son, John Oscar Forbes (Patricia); daughter, Carolyn Forbes Jackson (Mike); grandchildren, Jodi Jackson Stevens (Tim), Kimberly Forbes-Holmes (Michael), Steve Jackson and Shara Forbes Childress (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Lacey and Kyle Stevens, Jeremy Jackson and Sage and Salim Childress; brother, Pete Hopper and sister, Teresa Ashburn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellisboro Baptist Church or Comer's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Funds or Hospice of Rockingham County. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
