NOVEMBER 24, 1949 - NOVEMBER 29, 2019 Gary Lee Folsom, 70, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro. Gary was born in High Point on November 24, 1949 to the late Grover Newberry Folsom and Genevieve Andrews Folsom. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his twin infant brother, Larry Folsom. Gary accepted Jesus Christ as his savior on October 17, 2019. He worked for 30 years for Harris Teeter at their Distribution Center. Gary enjoyed working with tools in his shop and studying weather and weather patterns. He was a member of Gate City Baptist Church, located in Jamestown. Those who survive Gary are his wife of 45 years, Linda Allen Folsom; son, Jonathan "Jon" Folsom and wife, Melissa of Greensboro; stepdaughter, Jennifer Petty and husband Kemer of Winston-Salem; sister, Judy Pope and husband, Ken of Summerfield; grandchildren, Nate and Owen Folsom; stepgrandchildren, Tyler Angel, Elisa Grzybowski and 3 stepgreat-grandchildren; niece, Misty Pope Staley and great-niece Jessica Staley. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Reverend Jon Folsom will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to: Pierced Ministries and Rehab Services, P.O. Box 4669, High Point, NC 27263; telephone 336-307-3899. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
