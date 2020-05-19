July 7, 1956 - May 12, 2020 Gregory Leon Foddrell departed this life at the age of 63 on May 12, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, William Foddrell, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Margaret F. McBride of Greensboro, NC; his wife, Marcia Foddrell of Wilmington, NC; his eldest son, Rahn J. Adams of Greensboro, NC; daughter, Keisha Price, and youngest son, Gregory Mychal Foddrell all of Southern California; two brothers, William and Brian Foddrell, five sisters, Beverly Hayes, Patricia Foddrell, Marcia Hairston all of Madison, NC; Anita Foddrell-Bennett of Charlotte, NC and Danielle Foddrell of Jacksonville, Florida; his best friend, Pamela Foddrell, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Gregory graduated from Madison-Mayodan Senior High School in 1974. After completing two years at Winston-Salem State University, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1977-1983 as an Emergency Medical Technician Specialist. In his next career, Greg worked as a manager for S & K Menswear for 14 years and Mens Wearhouse for 10 years. He is greatly loved and will be dearly missed by us all. Coastal Cremations Inc. 6 Jacksonville Street, Wilmington, NC 28403
