Joan Bongard Flynn, of Greensboro, died September 19, 2019 at her home. She was born August 18, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, to William and Kathleen Bongard. She was a graduate of Hofstra University and, in 1961, married William John Flynn, Jr. Predeceased by her parents, sister, brother and husband, Mrs. Flynn is survived by her children: Kathleen (Duane), Michael (Angela), Karen (Derek), Kerry (Byron), Bill (Mary Beth), Kelley (Joe), Kory (Patrick), Kristen (Andrew) and Kimberly. She is also survived by eighteen grandchildren: Matthew, Parker, Erin, Andrew, Olivia, John Paul, Conley, Liam, Patrick, Evan, Sara, Grace, Nicolas, Bradey, Kinsley, Flynn, Karlie and Savannah; one step-granddaughter, Heather and two step great grandchildren. Mrs. Flynn was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 25, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Following the Mass, burial will be in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W Gate City Blvd. on Tuesday, September 24, from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Joan's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
