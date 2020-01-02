1937 - 2019 Roosevelt Floyd, 82, of Greensboro passed from this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Camden Place. Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. Burial will be at Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. Mr. Floyd was a native of Guilford County. He proudly served with the United States Army. Roosevelt was employed with North Carolina A and T University for many years until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his sister, Ida May Bradley and brother, John Floyd, Jr. Along with his children, Roosevelt is survived by siblings, Marvin Floyd, Melba Wiley, Madeline Simpson, and Willie Bill Scales along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Floyd will lie in state at the funeral home until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

