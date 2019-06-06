GREENSBORO Ms. Mary Rose Floyd passed away on June 1, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. James Baptist Church, 536 W. Florida St., Greensboro, NC. Visitation with the family begins at 12:30 p.m. followed by the service at 1 p.m. Service entrusted to Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation.

