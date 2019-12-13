May 14, 1929 - December 10, 2019 Mr. John Wade Floyd, Jr., 90, of High Point, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his residence. John was born on May 14, 1929 to the late John Wade Floyd, Sr. and Kathleen Shore Floyd in Thomasville. He worked for many years as a printer for Greensboro Daily News and High Point Enterprise. John served his country in the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Floyd; a sister, Louise Hampton. Surviving are his daughters, Cathey Floyd and husband Mark Scalise of Advance, Jane Floyd of Winston-Salem; a son, John M. Floyd and wife Beverly of Christiansburg, VA; three grandchildren, Caroline Stover, David Stover, Ashley Floyd Andrews and husband Eric; three great-grandchildren, Zoe Stover, Wyatt Stover, Vincent Andrews. A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Dr. Karen Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Thomasville City Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to caregivers Kim Rorie, Lester Rorie, and Hospice of the Piedmont for their compassion, kindness, and medical care for their precious father. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Inc. 122 West Main Street, Thomasville, NC 27360
