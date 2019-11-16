JANUARY 9, 1922 - NOVEMBER 14, 2019 Edward Franklin Floyd, 97, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Annie Penn Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church, where he was a member, with Rev. Kenny Houston and Rev. Dave Huggins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens with military rites by the Rockingham C. Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will see friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday before the service at the church. A native of Sumter Co., SC, he was a son of the late Henry and Bertha Hewitt Floyd and had lived in Reidsville most of his life. Ed was a US Army veteran of WWII and a retired employee of the American Tobacco Co. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, a member of the Robinson & Moore Sunday School Class, and he had been on mission trips to Florida, Alaska, and the Ukraine. Ed was a member of the Reidsville Lion's Club, he had worked with Habitat for Humanity, he helped establish the Free Clinic of Reidsville and vicinity and he had been a recipient of the Governor's Award for Outstanding Volunteerism. He loved to raise his garden and gave vegetables to many friends throughout the community. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and by brothers: Gordon Floyd and Myers Floyd and by sisters: Myrtle Horne, Helen Wilson, Mildred Allen, Gertrude Smith, and Bessie Miles. Surviving is his wife: Thelma Haselden Floyd of the home, sons: James Larry Floyd of Reidsville and Edward Franklin Floyd, Jr. of Reidsville, daughter: Deborah F. Manley (Steve) of Reidsville, brother: Mendel Floyd of SC, sister: Mamie Floyd of Lake City, SC, grandchildren: Bryan Floyd, Holly Beamon, and Joshua Manley, 4 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 409 S. Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320 or Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Floyd family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
