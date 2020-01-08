EDEN Mabel Rivers Smith Florence, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m., Friday, January 10 from Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 3890 Highway 220, Stoneville. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons, Reidsville.

To plant a tree in memory of Mabel Florence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

