EDEN Mabel Rivers Smith Florence, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m., Friday, January 10 from Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 3890 Highway 220, Stoneville. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons, Reidsville.
To plant a tree in memory of Mabel Florence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.