February 20, 1942 - May 17, 2020 Mrs. Lois "Crickett" Andrews Flinchum, 78, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Stokesdale. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street, with Rev. Steve Gunter officiating. A private interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Lois will lie in state from 9-11 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Lois was born February 20, 1942, in Guilford County, NC, the daughter of the late James Wesley and Edith Kendrick Andrews. Lois attended Reedy Fork Baptist Church. Everyone enjoyed being around her. She will be remembered for her spunky demeanor, and her positive attitude. Lois was formerly a softball coach and a member of FFA, FHA and the Drama Club. Most of all, Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, James H. Andrews. Surviving are her husband, Clyde (Bud) Flinchum; sons, James Flinchum (Brenda), Jeffrey Flinchum (Kim); daughters, Amber Morris (Brandon) and Jackie Lynn Pegram (Kevin); brothers, Danny L. Andrews (Mary Kay), Herman E. Andrews (Linda), Harvey L. Andrews (Joan); sister, Alice Keeton (Leroy); grandchildren, Olivia, Chloe, Preston, Alex, Jamie, Jessica, Tyler; and five great-grandchildren. The family asks with gratitude that memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

