MAY 13, 1932 - OCTOBER 17, 2019 Helen May Henderson Flinchum, 87, of Julian, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Twin Lakes. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel, 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty. Burial will follow at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park. Helen was the daughter of the late Francis M. and Bertha May Henderson; and she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Flinchum; three sisters; two brothers; son, Jimmy Flinchum; great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Kayley Puckett. She is survived by sons, Darrell (Kathy), Bill (Linda), Bobby (Pam), Charles (Sandy), Jerry (Lilly), Kenny (Teri), Donnie (Tammy); 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell County, Liberty Hospice, Twin Lakes Community, Coble Creek Heathcare and one very special caregiver, Lucinda Whitmore, for the compassionate care given to Helen during her sickness. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Helen's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 W Swannanoa Ave.
