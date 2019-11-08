Alice Doris McCray Flemming, 86, of Greensboro, NC, went home to be with her heavenly father peacefully on Monday, November 4 surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 12; visitation 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., when service begins at Sharpe Road Friendship Baptist Church, 2201 Sharpe Rd., Greensboro, NC; officiating pastor is Rev. William McNeil, Sr. Alice worked for many years at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro until she retired. She was predeceased by her parents and 5 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her one daughter, Debra M. Benton, Greensboro, NC; 2 grandchildren, Ashley Benton (Toya), Greensboro, NC, Derrick Benton (Andrea), Maple Hill, NC. Family and friends will meet at the home, 3218 Fontana Dr., Greensboro, NC.

