NOVEMBER 27, 1935 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 Mr. Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Pelham. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, and Friday at his residence, 153 Dallas St., Eden. At other times the family will also be at the home of his daughter in Pelham. Interment will be in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Joe, as he was known to his family, was born in Layland, West Virginia on November 27, 1935 to the late Charles Luther and Myrtle Mignor Fitzpatrick. He was a retired weaver for Karastan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Jones Fitzpatrick; daughter, Lula Jane Fitzpatrick; son, Joseph Daniel Fitzpatrick; sisters, Hestine Sizemore, Marie Wells, Katherine Sears, Bessie McGuire; and brother, Charles Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his daughters, Vivian Hoskins and husband Mark of Pelham, and Gladys Cox and husband John of Lake Wales, Florida; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris), Courtney (Chris), Kimberly, Myra (J.T.), Abby (Josh), Jody (Mikayla), Daniel (Ashlyn), Nikki; step-grandchildren, Jami (Michael), Shelly (Justin), Amanda (Daniel); 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Bennet of West Virginia; brother, Tom Fitzpatrick of West Virginia; sister-in-law, Alice Fitzpatrick of West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.