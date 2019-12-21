AUGUST 12, 1934 - DECEMBER 19, 2019 Gary Ann LaMar Fitts, whose generosity, wit and great sense of fun brought her many life-long friends, died on December 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Fitts did not wish to disrupt the holidays for family or friends; therefore, the arrangements are being planned for Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11 a.m., at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (10 to 11 a.m.) at the funeral home and respectfully request no visitation at the home. She was born August 12, 1934 in Leaksville, NC (now Eden), the eldest daughter of the late James B. LaMar, Sr. and the late Mary Lily Morehead Hayden LaMar. She was a 1952 graduate of Leaksville High School, attended Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC and was graduated from Rex Hospital Nursing School in Raleigh, NC in 1956. Her work experience included employment at Tri-City Hospital in Leaksville, NC, Rockingham County Health Department, the office of Dr. Maurice Couturier, and Morehead Memorial Hospital (now UNC Rockingham). She married Allen Fitts on November 4, 1956, began farming and housekeeping in Cascade, VA. Together with her late husband she owned and operated S. A. Fitts Tractor & Equipment and Cascade Cattle, Land & Machinery. A deep sense of commitment to the welfare of her community led to many years of service on the boards of Pittsylvania County Social Services, the Brosville-Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department and the Pittsylvania County Zoning Board. She was a member of the Eden Literary Club, the Cascade Homemakers Club, and the Pittsylvania County Historic Society. An avid reader, she was an active and devoted member of the Border Book Club. Surviving are sons Sanford Allen Fitts, Jr. (Karen) of Lebanon, TN, Benjamin Watkins Fitts (Patricia) of Cascade, VA; daughter-in-law, Virginia Fitts Fulton (Tom) of Eden, NC; grandchildren, Ann Lea Fitts, Nathaniel Fitts, Kasey Fitts, and Anthony Saunders; friends of the family, Aaron Fulton, Landon Curry; and many nieces and nephews. Her surviving sisters are Barbara LaMar Carrubba (James), of Valley Stream, NY, Patricia LaMar Hossenlopp (John) of Amagansett, NY, and Margaret LaMar Mauney (Steve) of Oak Island, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Allen Fitts, Sr.; sons, James Lamar Fitts and Harry Jones Fitts; brother, James B. LaMar; and sister-in-law, Norma Jean Overby LaMar. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
