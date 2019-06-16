HIGH POINT CHARLES J. FISHER, 98, A RESIDENT OF RIVER LANDING AT SANDY RIDGE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Charles was born in Philadelphia, PA, the only child of Richard and Catherine Fisher. In later years, he moved to New Jersey to be with his grandmother who was a major factor in raising him. At 17, always an able student but with no affordable college education in sight, one of his teachers helped and encouraged him to apply to the Williamson Free School of Trades. This is a privately endowed school for boys founded in 1888, located in Media, PA. The school's mission is offering deserving young men those things required to become a worthy citizen. He was blessed in being accepted. He majored in the construction trades and also received a superb academic education. While there he also met a young lady of sixteen years, Alice Holland, the daughter of a solid Presbyterian family. They married six years later, enjoyed a happy marriage of 72 years and produced two fine sons. Also, while at Williamson, with five chapel services each week and church of choice on Sunday, he met God and joyfully committed to Christ as his Savior. With the coming of World War II he joined the Navy and qualified for the V-12 program, an Officer Development program requiring two years of college. He was sent to Princeton University, but after the first year was offered a full scholarship at MIT if he studied Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. He went through a full degree program in 32 months. Graduation was followed immediately by marriage to Alice in February 1946. Charles went on to serve in the Navy for 22 years of combined active and reserve duty, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. Charles' career was a path of many and significant accomplishments. He utilized his education and leadership experiences to distinguish himself. Charles assumed ever increasing responsibilities culminating in the corporate stewardship of Reliance Universal, Inc. as President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Charles served on numerous corporate boards of directors including that of Tyler Corporation, parent company of Reliance Universal. As an American leader in specialized chemical coatings and paints, leading Reliance Universal afforded him the opportunity to meet peers in the industry and was honored by them to be elected President of the National Paints and Coatings Association. While living in Louisville, Kentucky to serve as leader of Reliance Universal, Charles was further recognized by the state's Governor bestowing upon him the commission of Kentucky Colonel. In addition to work, family and serving his church, Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman. While interested in all kinds of hunting and fishing, duck hunting on the Ohio River and fly fishing were favorites. In fact, he experienced fly fishing opportunities around the globe. When once asked where he most felt God's presence, he remarked when surrounded by the peace, quiet and tranquility of fly fishing. In addition, together Charles and Alice enjoyed tennis and extensive travel. Charles was predeceased by Alice in June 2018. He is survived by two sons, Charles J. Jr. and his wife Lynette of Saluda, NC, and Matthew C. and his wife Diane of Indian Trail NC; and two grandchildren, Erin Elizabeth of Nashville, TN, and Abby Michelle Suarro and her husband Ryan of Monroe, NC. A private interment will be held at the columbarium of First Presbyterian Church, High Point. At a later date a Memorial Service will be held at River Landing. The family requests that in-lieu-of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Charles and Alice Fisher Education Endowment at Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc., 2109 Sandy Ridge Rd, Colfax, NC 27235. Sechrest Funeral Service is honored to serve the Fisher family. Online condolences may be made at sechrestfunerals.com
