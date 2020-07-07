GREENSBORO Jacqueline Holmes Firebaugh, 87, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service, 1900 Vanstory St.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Firebaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries