SEPTEMBER 21, 1930 - MAY 6, 2020 Michael Bernard Finnegan of Greensboro passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point following a short illness. He was 89 years old. Bernie was born on September 21, 1930 in New York and lived there until 1939. His family then went to Ireland for a visit and stayed there until 1946 when it was safe to return after the war. He lived in New York, with two years in London, until retirement brought him to North Carolina. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Brigid (Gilsenan) Finnegan. He is survived by his wife, Ann of the home, daughter, Stephanie, and wife Deanna, granddaughter, Danielle, of New York, his sisters, Sarah (Cavanagh) of New Jersey and Margaret (Ferrick) of Michigan. In addition, he is survived by nine nieces and three nephews and a large extended family in County Monaghan Ireland. Most of his career was spent in book and magazine publishing beginning beginning with Collier's Magazine in the early 1950s. Crowell Collier merged with Macmillan Inc. and Bernie retired over forty years later as Senior Vice President of Macmillan, Inc. and President of Collier Macmillan International. Bernie will be remembered for his sense of humor, his fairness, and his enjoyment of professional sports. Services will not be held at this time. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262
