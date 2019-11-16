OCTOBER 15, 1941 - NOVEMBER 14, 2019 Sarah Dale Lackey Finley, age 78, was reunited in heaven on November 14, 2019, with her father, Rupert Jackson Lackey, Sr., her mother, Cora Mae Terrell Lackey, and her brother, Rupert Jackson "Jack" Lackey, Jr., all of whom preceded her in death. Sarah is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Bobby, and her three children: Susan Dale Finley of Whitsett, NC; Cheri Katrina Thomas (Danny) of Mebane, NC; and Kerry Gray Finley (Kirsten) of Durham, NC. She is already missed by her four granddaughters: Katrina Renee Thomas of Cary, NC; Kellie Elizabeth Thomas of Greensboro, NC; Hannah Marie Thomas of Savannah, GA; and Emma Gray Finley of Durham, NC. Sarah was salutatorian of the Williams High School class of 1960; a graduate of Elon University; and a certified public accountant and retired General Dynamics tax manager. Sarah loved her Lord and her church, First Baptist Church of Burlington on Broad Street, where as a life-time member she served as an adult Sunday School teacher and on various committees, as well as serving as a deacon of the church. Visitation for Sarah will be in the Gathering Place at First Baptist Church, Burlington, at 10 a.m. Monday, November 18, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be at Alamance Memorial Park immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, Sarah requested that donations be made to the Capital Budget of First Baptist Church of Burlington, P.O. Box 2686, Burlington, North Carolina 27216-2686. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
