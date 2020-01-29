JUNE 1, 1968 - JANUARY 25, 2020 Mr. Kevin Alexander Finger, son of the late William A. "Bill" Finger and Joan "Pat" Kimbrough Finger, departed this life Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Hospital shortly after a brief telephone conversation with his mom. According to his nurse, Kevin peacefully transitioned from life to his eternal resting place just before eating his dinner. A memorial service will be held for Kevin Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC. The family will meet with friends and attendees at 10:30 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. service. Hinnant Funeral Service, 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, is assisting the family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Finger, Kevin Alexander
