GREENSBORO Amanda "Mandy" Finegan, 44, died Saturday, November 16, 2019. There will be a gathering for family and friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Exchange in Asheboro, with a celebration of life starting at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements by Ridge Funeral Home, Asheboro.

Tags

Load entries