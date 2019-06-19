SALINE, MI Ruth K. Fineberg, 97, of Saline, Michigan, died on June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Sumner M. Fineberg, she was the cherished mother of Dr. Clifford (Rachel) Rose, Keith Fineberg (Lynn Barr), and Jill Fineberg; loving grandmother of Michael Rose, Jeffrey (Jillian) Rose, Zachary (Emily) Fineberg, and Whitaker Fineberg; adored great-grandmother of Lily Rose. Graveside services 11 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Washtenong Memorial Park Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.