SALINE, MI Ruth K. Fineberg, 97, of Saline, Michigan, died on June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Sumner M. Fineberg, she was the cherished mother of Dr. Clifford (Rachel) Rose, Keith Fineberg (Lynn Barr), and Jill Fineberg; loving grandmother of Michael Rose, Jeffrey (Jillian) Rose, Zachary (Emily) Fineberg, and Whitaker Fineberg; adored great-grandmother of Lily Rose. Graveside services 11 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Washtenong Memorial Park Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.

