JULY 11, 1935 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 Robert Andrew Finch, 84, of Reidsville, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Burris officiating. Burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery . Robert was born in Durham, NC to the late James Alexander Finch, Sr. and Eunice Insco Finch. He retired from Golden Belt with 38 years of service and was a member at Baptist Temple Church. He was very active in his community, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and splitting and hauling wood to help others. He spent many years playing and coaching softball, loved bowling and was an avid blood donor. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Finch; infant son, James Earl Finch; son, Andy Finch; brothers, James Alexander Finch, Jr., William Sanford Finch and Clarence Albert Finch. He is survived by his son, Timothy Paul Finch and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Eric Robert Finch and fiancée, Kelly Kinnear, Lainey Finch, Abby Finch Hearp and husband, Layland; and great-grandchild, Asher Knox Hearp; daughter-in-law, Cindy Finch; sister, Ruby Bland. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
