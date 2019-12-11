Susan Denise Alexander Fields, 56, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, 1118 N. Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. at Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro, NC. Susan was born in Greensboro, NC on October 1, 1963 to Nancy Alexander and Raymond Alexander, Jr. She graduated from Grimsley Sr. High School in 1982. She married Michael Scott Fields, Sr. on November 6, 1993. Susan was a sweet, loving, caring wife, mother and friend. She especially loved her family travels, often visiting extended family in South Africa. Disney World was another favorite destination! Susan was an avid gardener, sharing her fresh produce with others. Susan found joy in making homemade gifts and treats for those she loved at Christmas. Susan is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Scott Fields, Sr., and parents, Nancy Alexander and Raymond Alexander, Jr. Susan is survived by her children, Michael Scott Fields, Jr. and Alexander Shearon Fields of the home, Susan's brother Raymond Alexander, III and his wife Sally Buchanan Alexander of Greensboro, nieces Sarah Todd Cline and Morgan Alexander, and stepmother, Carol Alexander of Greensboro. She is also survived by the Fields family of Greensboro and Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Fellowship Hall, P. O. Box 13890, Greensboro, NC 27415. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
