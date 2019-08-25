Lonnie James Fields, Jr., 84, of 1842 Broadway Drive, Graham, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilkesboro, NC. A native of Siler City, Mr. Fields was the husband of Frances K. Fields and the son of the late Lonnie James Fields and the late Ruby Fields. Mr. Fields was a 1953 graduate of Siler City High School. Began his career in highway construction in 1954, specializing in bridges. He built bridges all over North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. He retired from his NCDOT career in 1993, and began his second career as a consultant with various firms. He worked for an additional 17 years. He was always busy working on cars and growing vegetables. He loved to travel with his family and loved his grandchildren dearly. Gospel music was his favorite!!! Mr. Fields was a charter member of New Covenant Fellowship Church. He loved to sing in his church choir. In addition to his wife of 61 years, Frances, Mr. Fields is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Fields Parker and her husband, Brian, of North Wilkesboro; three grandchildren, Courtney Parker Tevepaugh, Lance Parker and Hayley Parker and a sister, Betty Phillips. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fields was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cordelia Fields, and a son, Jim Fields. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00 until 3:00 PM at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service in Graham. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Rich and Chapel Chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. David Neff. Burial will be in Graham Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road., Burlington, NC 27215 or to New Covenant Fellowship Church, 1913 Rogers Rd, Graham, NC 27253. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service 207 E. Elm Street
