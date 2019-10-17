CLIMAX Jeffrey Fields, died Friday, October 11, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Rd.
CLIMAX Jeffrey Fields, died Friday, October 11, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Rd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.