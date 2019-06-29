PITTSBORO Exi Bell Perry Fields, 94, died Friday, June 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. at Hickory Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, Hickory Mt.-Mt. Vernon Rd., Siler City. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
